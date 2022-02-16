Advertisement

Staten Island ferry named for fallen Fort Drum soldier

File photo of Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis
File photo of Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - A new $85 million Staten Island ferry is named for a fallen Fort Drum soldier.

The Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis, a state-of-the-art ferry, made its inaugural ride on Monday.

Staff Sergeant Ollis, who was from Staten Island, was part of the “Triple Deuce” - the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division.

He died shielding a Polish army lieutenant from a suicide bomber while deployed to Afghanistan in 2013. He received the Silver Star.

In 2019, Staff Sergeant Ollis’ award was upgraded to the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest military honor awarded by the U.S. Army.

Members of the Ollis family were on hand for the ferry’s inaugural trip from St. George Terminal on Staten Island to Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

“Michael’s bravery knew no bounds, and now thousands of New Yorkers and visitors from all over the world will be able to recognize that bravery every single day,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “We owe the entire Ollis family a debt of gratitude for all they have given and for allowing us the honor of remembering Michael.”

In September 2019, Fort Drum named a building after Staff Sergeant Ollis.

