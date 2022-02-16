Study: off-highway vehicle riders spend $6.6M a year in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - What’s an off-highway vehicle, or OHV? It’s a class of vehicle for off-roading and includes all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, dirt bikes, and side-by-sides, also known as utility task vehicles, or UTVs.

A Lewis County study confirms the tourism they bring in adds up to big bucks.

It’s no surprise to county manager Ryan Piche.

“Knowing that we were drawing in people from outside the area, that we were having a lot of success in terms of economic development with people coming here to eat, people coming here to stay, and really enjoy what the people of Lewis County already know to be true,” he said.

The study, conducted by Jefferson Community College and Camoin Associates of Saratoga Springs, found that riders spend $6.6 million yearly in Lewis County.

According to the study, non-local OHV users spend on average more than $90 a day and more than 35 percent of that goes towards OHV equipment.

Spending also goes towards lodging and restaurants.

Piche says he hopes this study motivates state officials in Albany to change the motorized recreation laws.

“New York state has not updated their ATV and off highway vehicle laws since the 80s,” he said.

The county has hired a lobbying firm that’s pushing to allow larger off-roaders, like UTVs, to be registered and insured in New York state.

See the study below:

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.