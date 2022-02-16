Advertisement

Typo sends drivers trying to resolve their traffic tickets to Trump 2024 merch website

Supporters walk past a merchant selling campaign merchandise before a rally for former...
Supporters walk past a merchant selling campaign merchandise before a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz.(Nathan Howard | (AP Photo/Nathan Howard))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An apparent typo was sending motorists in South Florida seeking to resolve their traffic citations to a website selling 2024 merchandise for former President Donald Trump, officials said.

Miami Beach police had been handing out the erroneous fliers until last week, police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald on Monday. He did not know how long they had been in circulation.

“We’re aware of this typographical error now,” Rodriguez said. “We put out a notice to officers to discontinue using them.”

The flier explained how to resolve minor traffic tickets online by visiting the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website. The problem was the web address printed in the flier left out a hyphen, prompting drivers to visit the wrong website.

Without the hyphen, the address redirects to a website that sells Trump 2024 hats and flags, as well as a DVD exploring the possibility of a “one-world centralized government” without Trump in the White House.

Court administrators said Miami Beach appears to be the only agency with the web address typo. Court officials provided the original flier sent to Miami-Dade police in May 2020 that included the correctly hyphenated web address. Rodriguez said Miami Beach produced its own version of the notices and the error was inserted at some point during the printing process.

