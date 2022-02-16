United Way CEO leaving in March, organization says

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York is bidding farewell to its president and CEO next month.

The organization announced Wednesday that Jamie Cox is leaving on March 18.

He will take on the role of president and CEO of Mercy Flight Central.

Cox has been with the United Way since June 2019.

“We cannot thank Jamie enough for the dedication, passion, enthusiasm, and motivation he has given the North Country over the past three years,” the board of directors said in a release. “He will be greatly missed by the staff, board, supporters, and partners alike.”

The board of directors credits him with establishing the North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence (which became the North STAR Center for Professional Development), operating a COVID-19 critical item distribution center, and establishing ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed), which helps families who live paycheck to paycheck but don’t qualify for social services.

United Way officials said they have already begun searching for a replacement. The organization serves Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.