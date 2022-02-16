A warm, windy day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a bit of a wind chill out there this morning, but it’s warmer than it’s been.

It stays windy. We could see gusts to 45 miles per hour.

It will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-40s.

Overnight lows will stay in the 40s.

Rain starts overnight and lasts all day before changing to freezing rain, then sleet, then snow.

A flood watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties is set from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday. There’s a flood watch for St. Lawrence County from 1 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures drop into the teens overnight into Friday. We could see ice jams as because of the freezing temperatures.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 20.

We could see snow on Saturday. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and around 40.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid- to upper 30s on Monday.

Tuesday could have a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the low 40s.

