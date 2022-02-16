Advertisement

Wayne County man running for new 24th Congressional District seat

John Murtari
John Murtari(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another Republican has thrown his hat in the ring for the newly drawn 24th Congressional District.

John Murtari of Wayne County is a former Air Force pilot and engineer.

He decided to make a run for the seat after current 24th District Congressman John Katko voted to impeach President Donald Trump, calling that decision a poor one.

Murtari says if elected, he wants to focus on issues like free speech, civil discourse, and implementing more term limits for politicians.

“You go to Washington, serve your country for a few terms and then go home. Go back and get a job, right, because that is the biggest problem,” he said.

Murtari is the fourth Republican candidate to declare his candidacy in the 24th District, joining Buffalo-area Congressman Chris Jacobs, Geneva native Mario Fratto and Buffalo lawyer Todd Aldinger.

The new district includes much of Jefferson County, including Watertown and part of Fort Drum.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes on Interstate 81 were closed for a time Tuesday after a tractor trailer...
Police: snow caused 5-vehicle crash, involving 3 tractor trailers on I-81
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A
Construction workers
Bill would ban natural gas in new buildings, homes in NY state
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
Police identify people involved in Friday’s Route 11 crash
A representative from Stewart’s Shops lays out the relocation plan for the Washington Street...
Residents question Watertown Stewart’s Shops store plan

Latest News

Sen. Patty Ritchie argues on the Senate floor against passing a farm workers rights bill.
State Senator Patty Ritchie will not seek reelection, endorses Matt Doheny
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
United Way CEO Jamie Cox
United Way CEO leaving in March, organization says
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites