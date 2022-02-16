Wayne County man running for new 24th Congressional District seat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another Republican has thrown his hat in the ring for the newly drawn 24th Congressional District.

John Murtari of Wayne County is a former Air Force pilot and engineer.

He decided to make a run for the seat after current 24th District Congressman John Katko voted to impeach President Donald Trump, calling that decision a poor one.

Murtari says if elected, he wants to focus on issues like free speech, civil discourse, and implementing more term limits for politicians.

“You go to Washington, serve your country for a few terms and then go home. Go back and get a job, right, because that is the biggest problem,” he said.

Murtari is the fourth Republican candidate to declare his candidacy in the 24th District, joining Buffalo-area Congressman Chris Jacobs, Geneva native Mario Fratto and Buffalo lawyer Todd Aldinger.

The new district includes much of Jefferson County, including Watertown and part of Fort Drum.

