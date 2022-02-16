Advertisement

Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for St. Lawrence County.

The warning goes into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues through 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the NWS, heavy mixed precipitation is expected. The forecast calls for total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch.

The NWS says rain is expected to transition to a wintry mix, and then become snow Thursday night into Friday. Snow or sleet may be heavy at times.

The highest amounts are expected in the northern St. Lawrence Valley near Massena, where localized accumulations up to 12 inches are possible, according to the weather service.

The NWS says travel could be very difficult and isolated power outages possible.

