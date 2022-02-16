Advertisement

Young skier makes her mark on the slopes

Merabella George has been opening eyes on the ski slopes at Dry Hill and beyond.
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The term prodigy is classified as a person, especially a young one, endowed with exceptional qualities or abilities.

That description could fit young skier Merabella George. She began crafting her skills on the slopes at a young age.

Now 12, the young skier caught the eye of David Burns, a former ski instructor at Dry Hill.

He was impressed to the point where he came out of retirement to instruct Merabella.

Her favorite event is the slalom.

She comes from good genes. Her grandfather was private investigator Howard George. He was part of an Olympic wrestling team in the early ‘60s.

Merabella George is a wonderful person and at a young age an accomplished skier. The sky’s the limit for this talent.

It should be fun watching her progress in the sport.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

Massena 55, OFA 30

Heuvelton 52, Canton 30

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 87, SUNY Cobleskill

Jefferson 78, Broome 65

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 60, Broome 45

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Canton 0

SUNY Oswego 3, SUNY Potsdam 2

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 6, St. Lawrence 4

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound lanes on Interstate 81 were closed for a time Tuesday after a tractor trailer...
Police: snow caused 5-vehicle crash, involving 3 tractor trailers on I-81
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A
Construction workers
Bill would ban natural gas in new buildings, homes in NY state
One of the vehicles involved in the crash on Route 11 in the town of Watertown
Police identify people involved in Friday’s Route 11 crash
Rudy Ford
Heuvelton parent on racial slur: ‘I never thought I would see this’

Latest News

Young skier makes her mark on the slopes
It was a battle of the Panthers as Parishville-Hopkinton and Brushton-Moira faced off in a...
Highlights & scores: round ball action on the hardwood
Highlights & scores: round ball action on the hardwood
Six teams participated in the boys' Section X/VII swimming championships at SUNY Potsdam Sunday.
Highlights & scores: championships in the pool