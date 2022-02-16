Young skier makes her mark on the slopes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The term prodigy is classified as a person, especially a young one, endowed with exceptional qualities or abilities.
That description could fit young skier Merabella George. She began crafting her skills on the slopes at a young age.
Now 12, the young skier caught the eye of David Burns, a former ski instructor at Dry Hill.
He was impressed to the point where he came out of retirement to instruct Merabella.
Her favorite event is the slalom.
She comes from good genes. Her grandfather was private investigator Howard George. He was part of an Olympic wrestling team in the early ‘60s.
Merabella George is a wonderful person and at a young age an accomplished skier. The sky’s the limit for this talent.
It should be fun watching her progress in the sport.
Tuesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Massena 55, OFA 30
Heuvelton 52, Canton 30
Men’s college basketball
SUNY Canton 87, SUNY Cobleskill
Jefferson 78, Broome 65
Women’s college basketball
Jefferson 60, Broome 45
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Plattsburgh 6, SUNY Canton 0
SUNY Oswego 3, SUNY Potsdam 2
Boys’ high school hockey
Malone 6, St. Lawrence 4
