Bobby C. Page Jr., 35 of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On February 12th, 2022, Bobby C. Page Jr., age 35 of Massena, NY lost his battle with addiction and unexpectedly passed away at his home.

Bobby’s family wish to have a private viewing for their son at their convenience with the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

They have entrusted arrangements to the care an expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

A burial for Bobby will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville in the spring.

Bobby was born in Marietta, GA, to Penny A. Donnelly and Bobby C. Page Sr. on December 18, 1986. He attended Massena schools and was self-employed. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, and doing things on his computer. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved cats “Bowser”, “Silver” and “Hershey”.

Bobby is survived by his loving mother, Penny Donnelly and companion Charles “Sonny” Eells of Massena, NY along with his siblings; Cynthia Donnelly and Charles Eells both of Massena, NY, and his girlfriend Stephanie Stoner of Massena, NY. Bobby is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bobby was predeceased by his father, maternal grandparents and predeceased by his uncle Frank Donnelly III, his aunts Tammy Reid, and Cindy Murray.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any memorial contributions to be acknowledged to the Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York, 13662.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolences

