Brewster C. Willix, 50, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Brewster C. Willix, 50, passed away Tuesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born September 7, 1971 in Watertown, NY, son of Cecelia Ayen Willix and Victor C. Willix, Sr. He graduated from Alexandria Central High School in 1991 and also from BOCES with a certification in small engine repair. He married the former April Fleming on January 24, 2004, in Philadelphia, NY.

“Bruce” worked for the Village of Alexandria Bay for 24 years, currently as a working foreman for its department of public works. He was active in Boy Scouts in his younger days and was an avid hunter. He loved boating and being on the St. Lawrence River. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching the NFL and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

Besides his wife, April, he is survived by two daughters, Maura(Matt) Wright, Lincoln, AL, and Tiffany Willix, Alexandria Bay, his mother, Cecilia Willix, Alexandria Bay, his father, Victor C. Willix, Sr., Llano, TX a sister, Patty(David) Seal, Llano, TX, a brother, Victor C.(Lisa) Willix, Jr., 2 grandchildren, Griffin and Ashlynn Wright, Lincoln, AL, and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life/benefit will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Alexandria Bay Municipal Building, from 4-8pm.

Arrangements are under the care of Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

