Advertisement

Cyclones hope for long run in basketball sectionals

The Watertown Cyclones hope a fourth-seed placement will help them heading into the boys' Section III basketball playoffs. Mel Busler has the story.
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section III released its boys’ and girls’ seedings for the upcoming basketball playoffs.

The Watertown boys are seeded fourth in Class A and the Cyclones hope to capitalize on the placement.

The Cyclones find themselves heading into sectionals playing their best basketball of the season.

For coach Ed Adams, tweaking the lineup and emphasizing defense are the big keys.

A good seed means one or two games at home before having to travel.

The players are confident heading into sectionals.

Class A is always tough. Watertown hopes for a long run in sectionals.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation
A representative from Stewart’s Shops lays out the relocation plan for the Washington Street...
Residents question Watertown Stewart’s Shops store plan
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Potsdam's Ansen Herrick goes up for 2 of his 18 points in a Section X Class B boys' basketball...
Highlights & scores: Section X hoops playoffs
Highlights & scores: Section X hoops playoffs
Watertown boys' basketball team
Merabella George has been opening eyes on the ski slopes at Dry Hill and beyond.
Young skier makes her mark on the slopes