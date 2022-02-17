Cyclones hope for long run in basketball sectionals

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section III released its boys’ and girls’ seedings for the upcoming basketball playoffs.

The Watertown boys are seeded fourth in Class A and the Cyclones hope to capitalize on the placement.

The Cyclones find themselves heading into sectionals playing their best basketball of the season.

For coach Ed Adams, tweaking the lineup and emphasizing defense are the big keys.

A good seed means one or two games at home before having to travel.

The players are confident heading into sectionals.

Class A is always tough. Watertown hopes for a long run in sectionals.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.