David W. Cook, 69, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - David W. Cook, 69, of Co. Rt. 28, passed away, Sunday evening, February 13, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on October 20, 1952 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Fred L. and Helen June Cranley Cook and a 1970 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

David entered the US Navy on March 28, 1972. During this time, he was aboard the USS Canopus, the USS Savanah and the USS Power and was honorably discharged March 26, 1976.

He married Bartina S. “Tina” Hilligas on January 25, 1975 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church.

David was a Fireman for the Ft. Drum Fire Dept. for 13 years, then he worked as a Training Coordinator for the US Army, Ft. Drum, NY, until retiring in 2009.

He was a member of the Philadelphia American Legion.

David was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also liked reading Louis Lamour books and watching westerns on TV. Most nights you could find him enjoying a quiet evening at home playing cards with his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Tina; three children, daughter, Davina Harris, son, Ryan and April Cook and daughter, Michelle and Justin Talbert, all of Philadelphia, NY; five grandchildren, Hailey Cook, Joseph Harris, Jacob Harris, Riley Ebner and Grayson Talbert; a brother, Randy and Tamara Cook, Menlo Park, CA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents and two brothers, Ronald Cook and Donald Cook, passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 3-5 pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Memorial services will be at 5 pm, with Dave Gerrish, 5th District Commander- Chaplin for American Legion Post No. 916 and Karen Sherwood, family friend, presiding.

David’s family wishes to invite friends and family to join them for a gathering following the services at the Robert Markwick Post 798 American Legion in Philadelphia.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Indian River Ambulance Service, PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary.

