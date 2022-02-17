Funeral costs and COVID deaths: help available for families

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Those who help families navigate the loss say there’s help available for funeral expenses, and they want people to use it.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers up to $9,000 to families for funeral costs as long as they can provide a death certificate which shows their loved one died of COVID-19. U.S. citizenship is not required for this assistance.

FEMA offers a helpline to walk people through the process and provide them with an application number which is the key to uploading the required documentation.

Funeral director Jason Harrington of Reed & Benoit Funeral Home in Watertown says the process is a streamlined one.

“I’ve had feedback from families say that they’re receiving their compensation in approximately about four weeks,” he said.

The money is given directly to the family and not the funeral home. It can cover the cost of headstones, burial, cremation, and more.

Cullen Lundy says Lundy Funeral Home in Carthage appreciates what this program is doing for families, and is more than happy to assist with the process.

“I feel like it’s our duty to help the families in any way we can,” he said.

FEMA says families can apply multiple times if they’ve lost more than one loved one. Funeral directors encourage families to continue applying.

“If the funds are available to you, there really is no reason to not utilize it,” said Lundy.

People must call the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance telephone number of 844-684-6333 to start the application process; applications are not accepted online.

