Heuvelton parents file complaint against school district

CANTON, New York (WWNY) -Two parents and their children plan to file a civil rights complaint against Heuvelton schools.

Parent Amy Chisholm and her lawyers announced Thursday they will be filing the complaint with the State Education Department.

They say racial bullying has gone on for years at the school – and efforts to stop it have been silenced.

They say students spelling out the N-word on the gym floor is just the most recent example.

The school says it has taken several actions since that incident, including suspending the five students involved.

