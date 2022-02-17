Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Section X hoops playoffs

Postseason action is heating up on the high school hardwood.
By Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was the first night of the Section X basketball playoffs Wednesday with plenty of action on the court.

Potsdam entertained Salmon River in a Section X Class B play-in game.

Shamrocks open the scoring with Sebastian Laughing splashing the bucket.

Laughing again on the give-n-go for 2 of his team-best 15 points.

Theo Hughes with the dribble penetration puts Potsdam on the board.

Logan Thompson for the bucket, as the Shamrocks built a 21-10 lead.

But the Sandstoners catch fire. Ansen Herrick for 2 of his 18 points.

Tanner Race splashes the bucket.

Ian VanWagner takes the handoff to the rack for 2 of his game-best 27 points.

JV call-up Dylan Lamora gets the bucket, the foul, and 1.

Potsdam rallies to beat Salmon River 73-55.

Colton-Pierrepont hosted Parishville-Hopkinton in the Class D opening round.

The Colts’ Mike Schwartfigure spots Harlee Besio in the backdoor for the game’s first score.

Conner Hendershot on the put-back. The game is tied 2-2.

Cody Francis runs the baseline for the bucket.

Schwartfigure to Besio for 2 of his game-best 22 points. It’s 6-2 Colts.

Lawson Snell hits the fadeaway.

Noah Rousell muscles inside for 2.

Hendershot with a jumper in the paint.

Eric Friedel to Rousell inside and it’s 12-6 Colts.

The Colts break the game open with a 21-7 third quarter, and go on to beat the Panthers 58-33.

Salmon’s Lindsay Martin fires down the 3 and it’s 4-0 Rocks.

Potsdam’s Salwa Hmyene answers with a 3-pointer.

Skyla Ransom banks her shot.

Tatiana Burks-Carista also nails the trifecta, tying the game at 6-6.

Burks-Carista with the teardrop. Potsdam leads 8-6.

Hmyene scores on the floater.

Burks-Carista to Hymene on the transition. It’s 12-6 Potsdam.

Sandstoners advance with a 53-38 win over Salmon River.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X Class D basketball first round

Colton-Pierrepont 58, Parishville-Hopkinton 33

Edwards-Knox 64, Morristown 60

Hermon-DeKalb 80, Hammond 36

Lisbon 97, St. Regis Falls 54

Boys’ Section X Class B basketball first round

Potsdam 73, Salmon River 55

Girls’ Section X Class B basketball first round

Potsdam 53, Salmon River 38

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 4, Canton 1

Islanders 8, Tupper Lake 1

Massena 6, Norwood-Norfolk 4

OFA 11, Potsdam 5

