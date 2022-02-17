Highlights & scores: Section X hoops playoffs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was the first night of the Section X basketball playoffs Wednesday with plenty of action on the court.
Potsdam entertained Salmon River in a Section X Class B play-in game.
Shamrocks open the scoring with Sebastian Laughing splashing the bucket.
Laughing again on the give-n-go for 2 of his team-best 15 points.
Theo Hughes with the dribble penetration puts Potsdam on the board.
Logan Thompson for the bucket, as the Shamrocks built a 21-10 lead.
But the Sandstoners catch fire. Ansen Herrick for 2 of his 18 points.
Tanner Race splashes the bucket.
Ian VanWagner takes the handoff to the rack for 2 of his game-best 27 points.
JV call-up Dylan Lamora gets the bucket, the foul, and 1.
Potsdam rallies to beat Salmon River 73-55.
Colton-Pierrepont hosted Parishville-Hopkinton in the Class D opening round.
The Colts’ Mike Schwartfigure spots Harlee Besio in the backdoor for the game’s first score.
Conner Hendershot on the put-back. The game is tied 2-2.
Cody Francis runs the baseline for the bucket.
Schwartfigure to Besio for 2 of his game-best 22 points. It’s 6-2 Colts.
Lawson Snell hits the fadeaway.
Noah Rousell muscles inside for 2.
Hendershot with a jumper in the paint.
Eric Friedel to Rousell inside and it’s 12-6 Colts.
The Colts break the game open with a 21-7 third quarter, and go on to beat the Panthers 58-33.
Potsdam hosted Salmon River in a Class B play-in game.
Salmon’s Lindsay Martin fires down the 3 and it’s 4-0 Rocks.
Potsdam’s Salwa Hmyene answers with a 3-pointer.
Skyla Ransom banks her shot.
Tatiana Burks-Carista also nails the trifecta, tying the game at 6-6.
Burks-Carista with the teardrop. Potsdam leads 8-6.
Hmyene scores on the floater.
Burks-Carista to Hymene on the transition. It’s 12-6 Potsdam.
Sandstoners advance with a 53-38 win over Salmon River.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section X Class D basketball first round
Colton-Pierrepont 58, Parishville-Hopkinton 33
Edwards-Knox 64, Morristown 60
Hermon-DeKalb 80, Hammond 36
Lisbon 97, St. Regis Falls 54
Boys’ Section X Class B basketball first round
Potsdam 73, Salmon River 55
Girls’ Section X Class B basketball first round
Potsdam 53, Salmon River 38
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 4, Canton 1
Islanders 8, Tupper Lake 1
Massena 6, Norwood-Norfolk 4
OFA 11, Potsdam 5
