Advertisement

Hundreds of pulse oximeters given to area health care providers

Pulse oximeter
Pulse oximeter(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country health care providers are getting more resources to help COVID-19 patients monitor their own health from home.

More than 450 pulse oximeters were distributed to facilities in the tri-county region.

The devices allow people to keep track of their oxygen levels from home, freeing up beds at hospitals for patients with the most serious need.

The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization provided the devices.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
A representative from Stewart’s Shops lays out the relocation plan for the Washington Street...
Residents question Watertown Stewart’s Shops store plan
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Heuvelton Central School
Heuvelton parents file complaint against school district
St. Lawrence County is distributing pandemic-related supplies this weekend to county residents...
St. Lawrence County plans pandemic supplies giveaway
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in Antwerp Thursday morning.
Barn destroyed in Antwerp fire
Indian River High School students at their graduation last year.
New York graduation rate up after pandemic cancels exams