Hundreds of pulse oximeters given to area health care providers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country health care providers are getting more resources to help COVID-19 patients monitor their own health from home.

More than 450 pulse oximeters were distributed to facilities in the tri-county region.

The devices allow people to keep track of their oxygen levels from home, freeing up beds at hospitals for patients with the most serious need.

The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization provided the devices.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.