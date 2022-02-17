Janet M. Bouchey, 97, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janet M. Bouchey, age 97 passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022 in Watertown, NY A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family at Sacred Heart Church in Massena, NY with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Janet was born on October 24, 1924 to the late Alexander and Clephire (Bouvier) Gagner in Cornwall, Ontario. She was a 1944 graduate from Massena High School and a graduate of Barton-Hepburn Nursing School in 1947. She then married Francis Bouchey in that same year at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Mr. Bouchey predeceased her in 1998. Janet was a Registered Nurse at Massena Memorial Hospital.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, and playing cards. She also loved spending time with all of her family. Janet was a member of Sacred Heart Church, and the VFW Auxiliary.

Surviving Janet are her five sons and a daughter; Gary and Deborah Bouchey of Cornwall, Ontario; Richard Bouchey and Maryanne (Mancuso) of Webster, NY; Bryan Bouchey of Massena, NY; Rodney and Patricia Bouchey of Spencer, NY; Bernadette Bouchey of Watertown, NY; and Thomas Bouchey and Michelle (Calhoun) of Mooresburg, TN. Janet is also survived by her 17 grandchildren including Chris, Chad, Dawn, Sarah, Amanda, Michael, Jason, Jody, Krista, Tony, Levi, Jarrad, Allison, Alisha, Cody, Jenna, and Nikki along with many great-grandchildren, a brother Roland (Myrna) Gagner of S. Colton, NY. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by a son Kent Bouchey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to Trinity Catholic School; 188 Main St. Massena, NY, 13662 or Ives Hill Lodge; 1201 Jewell Drive, Watertown, New York 13601.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, at 64 Andrews Street, in Massena, NY.

Online condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.