Melting snow + rain = flooding

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Melting snow and plenty of rain caused flooding in homes Thursday.

In the village of Clayton, we caught up with volunteer firefighters who were busy pumping water out of basements.

A couple of homes on John Street needed the help; officials said one house had 7 inches of water in the cellar, and the other one had 18 inches.

“It flooded about halfway up the hot water heater and the boiler. This is the second one for pumping out because of water. I have a feeling, with the frost on the ground still, we’ll probably get a couple more,” said Clayton Fire Chief Chris Barton.

Clayton’s Department of Public Works is pumping excess water out of the town along Riverside Drive to help prevent additional flooding.

A flood watch remains in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through Friday.

