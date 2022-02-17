Advertisement

Melting snow + rain = flooding

In the village of Clayton, we caught up with volunteer firefighters who were busy pumping water...
In the village of Clayton, we caught up with volunteer firefighters who were busy pumping water out of basements.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Melting snow and plenty of rain caused flooding in homes Thursday.

In the village of Clayton, we caught up with volunteer firefighters who were busy pumping water out of basements.

A couple of homes on John Street needed the help; officials said one house had 7 inches of water in the cellar, and the other one had 18 inches.

“It flooded about halfway up the hot water heater and the boiler. This is the second one for pumping out because of water. I have a feeling, with the frost on the ground still, we’ll probably get a couple more,” said Clayton Fire Chief Chris Barton.

Clayton’s Department of Public Works is pumping excess water out of the town along Riverside Drive to help prevent additional flooding.

A flood watch remains in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
A representative from Stewart’s Shops lays out the relocation plan for the Washington Street...
Residents question Watertown Stewart’s Shops store plan
Heuvelton Central School
Heuvelton parents file civil rights complaint against school district

Latest News

Recycling bins
On single stream recycling, Smith calls Olney’s comments “false and misleading”
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Tri-county region reports 155 new COVID infections
116th Assembly District
Potential candidates emerge for 116th Assembly District
Funeral home
Funeral costs and COVID deaths: help available for families