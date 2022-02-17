Michael “MJ” Tibbles, 61, of Watertown

Michael “MJ” Tibbles, 61, of 588 West Prospect St., Watertown, NY, passed away on February 15, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael “MJ” Tibbles, 61, of 588 West Prospect St., Watertown, NY, passed away on February 15, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on October 24, 1960 in Sacramento, CA, son of Byron (Rita) Tibbles and Audrey (Saumier) Dougherty.

Michael and his family moved to Watertown when he was young and following school he began a career in construction. He worked for Ken Tibbles Roofing for several years and was also a self employed contractor. He returned to California where he continued to work in construction until returning to Watertown in 2002. He worked a few more years before his health declined.

Mike enjoyed fishing, was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan, he loved dogs and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Anyone who knew him would find Mike out in the garage working on cars, shooting pool, darts and tipping back a few cold beers.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Tibbles, of Watertown; his five siblings, Cheryl and Randy Roshia, Watertown, Troy Tibbles, Watertown, William “Billy” Dougherty and his companion Brenda Grunwald, Oneida, Darlene and Michael Knauer, NC and Connie and Terry Kaler, Watertown, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by Joshua Johnson, son of Tanya Tibbles.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Monday February 21st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow.

Burial will be in N. Watertown Cemetery in the spring.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

