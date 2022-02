WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Southerly winds will keep the region mild tonight and most of tomorrow. Rain is likely overnight with lows near 40.

Thursday will be mild with rain. Highs will be in the 40′s, but temperatures will fall late in the day. A changeover to freezing rain and snow will happen during the evening.

Friday will be much colder with morning snow showers.

