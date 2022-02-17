Pics of the Week from Send It To 7

7 News reporter Emily Griffin shows us some of the photos sent to us this week via Send It To 7.

(WWNY) - First is a sherbet sky captured by Joy Hazen in Hannawa Falls. We thank her for the pretty picture.

Over in West Carthage is another snowy snapshot, this one from Steve Anderson. It looks like a quiet day.

It was a less quiet day, though, for Robert Smith in Brownville. He had some unexpected visitors in his yard for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s an invasion!” he said. “I tell you what, I should contact Tyson Food or somebody.”

Turkeys were feasting away at Robert’s bird feeders, having quite the party on Valentine’s Day.

Also on Cupid’s holiday, a pair of birds were seen together in Richville. This shot taken by Sharon Dafoe shows two bald eagles. Not lovebirds, but perhaps birds in love.

Thank you to everyone who send us photos and videos. You can send yours via Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.