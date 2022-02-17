Rapidly changing temps could cause problems tonight through tomorrow morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a warm and rainy Thursday.

Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-40s to around 50.

Because of the rain and melting snow, there could be some flooding in the area.

There’s a flood watch for the entire area from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The temperatures will drop suddenly sharply starting this evening. Lows will be in the teens by morning.

That means there’s a winter storm warning for northern St. Lawrence County from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The rest of St. Lawrence County has a winter weather advisory for the same time period.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 11 p.m. Thursday and ends at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Rain will change to mixed precipitation, then to snow. Most places will get snow totals ranging from 2 to 5 inches. We could also see ice accumulations from one- to two-tenths of an inch.

Conditions could make travel difficult, particularly during the Friday morning commute.

It will be cold for Friday. Highs will be in the upper teens. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

There will be some snow Saturday and a small chance of it on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s both days.

It will be in the 40s on Presidents’ Day and in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

