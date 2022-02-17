Advertisement

Rapidly changing temps could cause problems tonight through tomorrow morning

Beth Hall has your wakeup weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a warm and rainy Thursday.

Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-40s to around 50.

Because of the rain and melting snow, there could be some flooding in the area.

There’s a flood watch for the entire area from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The temperatures will drop suddenly sharply starting this evening. Lows will be in the teens by morning.

That means there’s a winter storm warning for northern St. Lawrence County from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. on Friday.

The rest of St. Lawrence County has a winter weather advisory for the same time period.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 11 p.m. Thursday and ends at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Rain will change to mixed precipitation, then to snow. Most places will get snow totals ranging from 2 to 5 inches. We could also see ice accumulations from one- to two-tenths of an inch.

Conditions could make travel difficult, particularly during the Friday morning commute.

It will be cold for Friday. Highs will be in the upper teens. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

There will be some snow Saturday and a small chance of it on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s both days.

It will be in the 40s on Presidents’ Day and in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation
A representative from Stewart’s Shops lays out the relocation plan for the Washington Street...
Residents question Watertown Stewart’s Shops store plan
Former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Old Ruby Tuesday set to be razed in April for new Chick-fil-A
Northbound lanes on Interstate 81 were closed for a time Tuesday after a tractor trailer...
Police: snow caused 5-vehicle crash, involving 3 tractor trailers on I-81

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
7
Mild tonight and tomorrow
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A warm, windy day