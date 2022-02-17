Ronald A. Priestly,75, of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, February 15,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown where he had been a resident for several months. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald A. Priestly,75, of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, February 15,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown where he had been a resident for several months.

Ron was born November 14,1946 in Schuylerville, New York the son of Howard and Adah Holloway Priestly.

He graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1965.

Ron joined the United States Army in 1967 serving in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1969. Ron then served with the Military Reserve Force for the following four years.

He began a career as a civilian employee in 1973 at Fort Drum until his retirement in 1994.

In his younger years, Ron enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He was a private and simple man. In recent years, Ron enjoyed walking in his neighborhood in Clayton.

He is survived a brother Frederick Priestly, Cape Vincent and Fred’s grandson Derek; three nieces Kathy (Denny) Lane, Marty (Tim) Ryan and Sandy (Don) Hogan all of Dexter; several great nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, a sister, Gertrude Millet, a brother, James Priestly, brother-in-law, Tom Millet and a sister-in-law Dolores Fitzsimmons.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. It was his wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A spring burial will take place in Omar Cemetery.

Donations may be made to National Nieman-Pick Disease Foundation at NNDPE P.O Box 49 Fort Atkinson, WI 53538-0049 or The Parkinson’s Foundation at P.O. Box 61420 Staten Island, New York 10306.

Family and friends can leave condolences at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

