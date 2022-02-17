Shaun E. Balaban, 39, of Massena, NY unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 10th, 2022. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Shaun E. Balaban, 39, of Massena, NY unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 10th, 2022.

Shaun was born July 31st, 1982 in Massena, NY, the son of the late Mary Balaban and Gary Balaban, Sr.

Shaun attended Massena Central High School.

Shaun was a great storyteller and amused us all with his comedic personality. He had the most charismatic charm, a quick wit and a heart as big as his smile. He was so loving and kind and was the first to lend an empathetic ear to anyone who needed it. He was the type of person that you would want as your friend, because he was always there to listen. He took his role as father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, fiancé, cousin and friend seriously, that may have been the only serious bone in his body.

Although he dabbled in acting (The Jerry Springer Show), and did stand-up comedy, his true passion in life, besides his family, fiancée and friends, was his love for Professional Wrestling. Shaun, better known as Shooter Storm in the wrestling business, knew from a very young age that this was his dream. His first match ever as a wrestling fan, was when he was 9 years old and his Mom let him attend a WWF taping of “Prime Time Wrestling” with his older brother, Gary. It was the highlight of his young life and he was instantly hooked and reaffirmed that this was the right career choice for him. As a teenager, he fought in backyard rings built by him and his friends. When he was of age, he trained and then traveled all over New England, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and into Canada to Toronto and Montreal. Just like he said he would, Shaun grappled with top stars and legends that he grew up watching on television as a child. He and a group of his closest friends in wrestling, traveled together all over; close as a band of brothers. In fact, they became his wrestling family. Dedicated to the sport that he loved, Shaun did some of everything as he wrestled, refereed, announced and promoted his own events. He had the opportunity to do some work in the big leagues such as Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and World Wrestling Entertainment. His proudest moment though may be the creation of Fight for the Mind Wrestling, a company created in memory of his loving Mom, who sadly succumbed to the disease of Alzheimer’s/Dementia in 2015. He put on several charitable events for The Alzheimer’s Foundation and brought Professional Wrestling back to his home town of Massena, NY. Shaun won many championships throughout his career and was proud to have worked with the best of the best and accomplished the goals he set out for at such a young age. Shaun will always be remembered by the wrestling world as a dedicated, hardworking, successful, fun loving guy, who loved his wrestling family and fans like no other.

Shaun is survived by his brother, Gary Balaban, Jr. (Jen) of Parishville NY; his sister, Wendy Chambers (Don) of Colton, NY; his Uncle Steve VanGorden (Julie) of Ogdensburg, NY: his Aunt Bonnie VanGorden of Massena, NY; his nephew, Christopher Chambers (Kendra) of Cortland NY; his great niece, Aubrielle Chambers of Cortland, NY; his Fiancée, Katie Ward of Massena, NY; and his adopted son, Abram Balaban of Malone, NY. He is also survived by his 1st cousins, Steve VanGorden, Jr. (Amber); Rich VanGorden (Amber); Danielle Bartholomew (Luke) and Michelle VanGorden (Joey). Shaun is also survived by a half-brother, Marty Balaban of Rochester, NY.

Along with his parents, Shaun was predeceased by his Maternal Grandparents, Amos and Marion VanGorden and his Paternal Grandparents, Edmund and Eva Dufore; Uncle Allen VanGorden (Infant), Uncle Ronald Collins and Uncle William Walker. He was also predeceased by a premature nephew, Benjamin James Chambers.

It was no secret that Shaun dealt with anxiety and depression throughout his young life. Being the empathetic person that he was, he always spoke openly about his mental struggles, so that others could know that they were never alone. His wish was that one day mental health would be understood and treated like any other disease.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association in his memory at; Franklin Square Station Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218.

Shaun’s family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, on Thursday February 24, 2022 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 am on Friday February 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Family and friends are welcome to share stories, memories, photos and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

