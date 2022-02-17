Advertisement

St. Lawrence County plans pandemic supplies giveaway

By 7 News Staff
Feb. 17, 2022
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you live in St. St. Lawrence County and need supplies related to the pandemic, there’s a drive-through event this weekend that may help.

The county is hosting an event on Sunday to distribute supplies such as home test kits, KN95 masks, cloth masks, hand sanitizer, and thermometers.

Supplies are available for both the general public and businesses.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- or while supplies last -- at the county jail parking lot at 17 Commerce Lane in Canton.

Enter at the State Route 68 entrance and follow the signs.

Here’s what’s available to the general public:

- COVID-19 home test kits

- KN95 masks

- Cloth masks

- Hand sanitizer (two ounces)

- Thermometer

Businesses must provide a business card or some other proof. Here’s what’s available for them:

- COVID-19 home test kits

- KN95 masks

- Cloth masks

- Hand sanitizer (two-ounce or one-gallon containers)

- Thermometers

