Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - A judge has ruled former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in a New York investigation into his business practices.

State Judge Arthur Engoron made the decision Thursday. It is likely to be appealed.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office issued subpoenas in December to Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

Both of them have been executives in their family’s Trump Organization. They were also ordered to testify.

The judge previously sided with James on other matters relating to the probe, including making Eric Trump testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a scheduled deposition.

In a news release, James said, “Today, justice prevailed. Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have been ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law.”

The ruling won’t be the last word in the matter. Trump’s lawyers can still appeal.

But if it’s upheld, Trump and two of his children would have to meet with investigators from James’ office and answer their questions.

The judge ordered Trump and his children to appear for testimony within 21 days, and ordered the former president to produce additional documentation within 14 days.

The Manhattan district attorney is working on a parallel criminal probe into the Trump Organization.

