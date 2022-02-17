Warren G. Robillard, 73, of Massena, passed away early Monday morning, February 14, 2022, at his home, while under the care of Hospice. (Funeral Home)

Warren was born on August 28, 1948, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Lawrence and Marion (Bodah) Robillard. He attended Catholic schools graduating from Holy Family High School in 1966. While in high school, he played baseball, basketball, and football. He continued his education for two years at the University of Dayton majoring in Chemistry until entering the US Navy in 1968.

Warren was the Electrical Supervisor for the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation retiring in 2008. He had previously worked as a night supervisor in the Student Union at Potsdam State Teachers College from 1970 to 1976 and Northland Optical as a store manager and optician from 1976 to 1981, when he was hired at the Seaway. He had a great love for golfing and was proud to have scored a Hole in One in 2006 at Partridge Run Golf Course. He loved watching golf, football, baseball, and basketball.

Warren and his wife enjoyed travelling and cruises, among which were having gone through the Panama Canal and two Alaskan adventures.

Warren is survived by his wife, Betty (Sheets); his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Gina Robillard of Hampton, Georgia; his stepson, Dr. Jason Wolstenholme and partner, Dr. Heather York, and grandson, Everett, of Jericho, Vermont; his step-grandchildren, Sarah Upton, and Chad Rogers; his sisters, Ann and Joan Robillard and Catherine Dubray; his brothers, James and Mark Robillard and his brother-in-law and wife, James and Marie Sheets.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services. Warren pledged his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate University Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or Hospice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

