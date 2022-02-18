Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Chris Downs

By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Canton who has hoops in his blood. His performances on the court earning him this week’s title.

Chris Downs is averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 assists this season.

Among his high games this season, 25 points against Indian River, 22 points versus Gouverneur and 24 points against Heuvelton.

He will head to St. Lawrence University to play for his father in the fall.

Chris is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 18, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Heuvelton Central School
Heuvelton parents file civil rights complaint against school district
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Chris Downs
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Emma Friot
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Emma Friot
Career-Tech All-Star: Nick Rogers
Career-Tech All-Star: Nick Rogers