Athlete of the Week: Chris Downs

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Canton who has hoops in his blood. His performances on the court earning him this week’s title.

Chris Downs is averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 assists this season.

Among his high games this season, 25 points against Indian River, 22 points versus Gouverneur and 24 points against Heuvelton.

He will head to St. Lawrence University to play for his father in the fall.

Chris is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 18, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

