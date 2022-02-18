Best wishes to Keir Chapman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a goodbye to say. We want to wish the best of luck to Keir Chapman as he leaves 7 News.
Keir joined our team more than 2 and a half years ago.
He has become an important and reliable reporter and anchor for 7 News.
Keir and his fiancee are headed to Massachusetts.
He has taken a job in media relations for a private school there.
From everyone at Channel 7, thank you for your hard work, Keir, and good luck.
