Copenhagen wrestlers bound for states

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Golden Knights will be well represented at the New York state wrestling tournament -- a total of four wrestlers are headed to states, including three Section III champions.

It’s a first in Copenhagen history.

At 118 pounds, Chase Nevills won his weight class at sectionals and is state bound.

At 132 pounds, Tavian Camper is happy to be representing the Golden Knights in states. He was the most outstanding wrestler in the Section III tournament.

At 138 pounds, Dylan Petrie is a wild card selection, a well deserved honor for the talented wrestler.

And at 172 pounds, Adam Ortega won his weight division at sectionals. He’s ready for the challenge states has to offer.

In his coaching career, Clay Russell has sent at least one wrestler a year to states for the last 18 years.

At Copenhagen, success breeds more success on the mat.

Copenhagen is developing into a program to be reckoned with.

