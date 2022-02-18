Democrat tosses hat in ring to replace Ritchie in Senate

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s now a Democratic hopeful vying for state Sen. Patty Ritchie’s seat when she retires at the end of this year.

Louisville resident Daniel Girard announced his candidacy for the 50th state Senate district Thursday.

Girard has been a teacher at Salmon River Central School for more than 20 years.

He says he contemplated running for the past few election cycles, when Ritchie ran unopposed for the 48th district seat.

“Now that the region is changed, it seems to fit the areas I know best,” he said. “I still live in the town of Louisville, where I grew up. A graduate from Massena High School, I work in northern Franklin County but I’ve worked throughout the north country.”

Girard joins Republicans Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and former congressional candidate Matt Doheny in the race to replace Ritchie.

