KOKOMO, Indiana (WWNY) - Dennis Ervin Nicholas, 59, formerly of Theresa, NY, died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana, where he has resided since the late 1980′s with his children.

Dennis was born June 25, 1962 in Syracuse, NY to Arnold and Jean Nicholas.

Dennis loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Moonshine Cowboys. He also enjoyed fishing, collecting model cars, old movies and spending most of his time with his children, family and his two huskies that he loved.

Dennis is survived by four children, Danny Nicholas of Canistea, NY, Gabryel Nicholas of Wabash, IN, Aden M King of Huntington IN, Elijah Hiner of Peru, IN; step-sisters and brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by four sisters, Debbie Nicholas, Darlene Ward, Dawn Delello and Shelly Nicholas, all of Theresa, NY; three brothers, Dale Nicholas of Theresa, NY, Adrian Nicholas of Munnsville, NY, David Nicholas of Auburn, NY; stepmother, Mary Nicholas of Munnsville, NY.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold, his mother and step-father, Jean and Ralph Fuller.

There will be no services at this time. A private memorial is planned for early spring.

Until we meet again, your family loves you always.

