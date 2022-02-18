Advertisement

Don’t be in a hurry traveling around today

Beth Hall has your icy weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was close to 50 degrees yesterday. Today we’ll be in the teens.

After yesterday’s rain and plummeting overnight temperatures, there’s a layer of ice under fresh snow, so it’s slippery out there.

Take your time if you’re traveling.

There’s a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. for Lewis and Jefferson counties and until 1 p.m. for southeastern St. Lawrence County.

Northern St. Lawrence County has a winter storm warning until 1 p.m.

There’s a flood watch on top of that. It ends at 4 p.m. for some, 7 p.m. for others.

If that’s not enough, there’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

So, there’s snow expected both Friday and Saturday. Highs will be around 18 Friday and around 28 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Presidents’ Day on Monday will be cloudy with highs around 40.

Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of mixed precipitation both days.

It will be mostly sunny and in the 20s on Thursday.

