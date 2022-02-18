Fred L. (Rick) Badlam, of Ogdensburg

Fred L. (Rick) Badlam passed away on February 13, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Fred L. (Rick) Badlam passed away on February 13, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by family. Rick was born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 15, 1937, to Fredrick C. Badlam and Beatrice Badlam.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Jean Badlam, his son, Michael Steven Badlam (Lori Boyer), and his brother, Steven Michael Badlam (Ruthann Elie). In addition, he is survived by 5 grandchildren, three nieces, 5 great grandchildren, and 4 great nieces and nephews, who all called him Pop or “Ricky”, and greatly admired him. They are, grandchildren: Jason M. Badlam, Michael S. Badlam Jr (Jessica), Vanessa M. Badlam (Zach), Brooke E. Badlam (Andrew) and Connor D. Badlam (Shermaine); nieces: Dr. Jessica B. Crabb (Matt), Emily R. Lemieux (Steve) and Aubrey L. Badlam; great grandchildren: Madison, Ethan, Kenly, Hannah, and Kollins; great nephews: Levi and Max; and great nieces: Beatrice and Maeve.

He was predeceased by his parents, Fredrick (Hi) and Beatrice Badlam; and his son, Fredrick L. (Freddie) Badlam.

Rick was a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg, NY. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1955. After graduation, he began his lifelong career in construction; and, in 1968, started his own General Contracting business, that flourished for over 35 years. He and his wife opened Brannigan’s Restaurant in 1981, which was very popular with local and Canadian residents. In 1992, he and his son Michael, along with some local investors, purchased and operated Silver Creek Golf Course in Seneca Falls, NY. Not one to “retire”, he continued in the construction industry into his early 80′s, managing and/or supervising several local construction projects. Recently, in October 2021, he and Mary Jean relocated to Williamsburg, VA to be near family.

He married Mary Jean Dean on September 27, 1958. They happily raised their children in Ogdensburg.

Rick was known for being very active in the Ogdensburg community. He was an avid reader, which contributed to his ability to relate to pretty much everyone he knew and met. His storytelling was legendary, as was his incredible memory of the people, places and events of Ogdensburg and the North Country throughout its history. Some of his most memorable moments were spent on the golf course, especially with his friends Tom Hannan, Tom Luckie, Dave LaRose, Ted Goolden and Art Conner, to name a few, and his grandsons Jason and Michael. For a few years, he was the oldest living member of the Ogdensburg Elks Club.

Rick and his family were, and are, great supporters of the Ogdensburg Boy’s Club. Rick often stated that the “Club” “saved his two sons and brother from a life of mischief”. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made in Rick’s memory to the Ogdensburg Boy’s Club at 610 Patterson Street in Ogdensburg, NY.

There will be no services held; however, the family will plan a celebration of Rick’s life for this summer in Ogdensburg, honoring some of the last words he spoke – “I have lived and loved to the fullest and been loved in return more than most. No grief or sorrow allowed … just an “Irish Wake”, with booze and happiness.

