Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X postseason hardwood action.

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Both Section III and Section X boys’ and girls’ postseason basketball was taking place Thursday night.

In boys’ Section III Class B playoffs from Adams, South Jefferson hosted Oneida.

In the first quarter, Nolan Widrick gets the 3 to rattle home. It’s South Jeff by 3.

It’s Widrick with another 3 ball. The Spartans are on top 4.

Widrick is on fire downtown, hitting the 3 from the corner. Spartans are up 4.

Evan Widrick gets the floater to fall, tying the game at 11.

Curtis Staie hits in the lane, but South Jeff falls to Oneida 54-48.

Also in Adams. South Jeff hosted VVS in a girls’ Section 3 Class B playoff game.

In the first quarter, Emma Schafer drives baseline for the bucket. It’s South Jeff by 2.

Then it’s Schafer hitting the baseline jumper and it’s South Jeff by 5.

Madison Pfleegor connects for 3 from the corner. Now it’s South Jeff by 3.

Then it’s Brooke Perry for 3. South Jeff is on top 1.

In the second quarter, Jackie Piddock puts back her own miss.

South Jeff beats VVS 69-43.

Lisbon hosted Parishville-Hopkinton in the girls’ Section X Class D opening round.

Off the opening tip, Lisbon’s Gabrielle Taylor finds Rachel LaRock in the paint and it’s 2-0 Golden Knights.

On the inbound, Emma Phippen gives to Mary-Grace Guiney who ties the game 2-2.

Grace Smith with the shot, LaRock cleans up the rebound for 2 of her game-high 26 points.

Off the turnover, it’s Smith coast-to-coast to score. It’s 6-2 Lisbon.

Phippen nets the free throw, and led P-H with 9 points.

Jaylin Massia knocks down the 3-pointer.

Lisbon goes on to beat the Panthers 62-23.

Brushton-Moira was at Madrid-Waddington for girls’ Section X Class C opening round play.

The Jackets’ Laney Tiernan to Hailey Marcellus off the screen-and-roll.

Tiernan again, with the dish to Marcellus. Jackets are up 31-2.

From the handoff, Lily LaMere knocks down the shot for 2 of her game-best 13 points.

LaMere with the the pullup J.

Emma Russell breaks the Panthers’ drought with the lay-in.

Lacey Sullivan with the exclamation point, a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Madrid-Waddington defeated Brushton-Moira 47-13.

Madrid-Waddington was at home vs. Brushton-Moira for boys’ Section X Class C opening round play.

Jake Morgan with the initial shot and Troy Peck scores on the fall-away rebound. The game is tied 2-2.

Ethan Parent slashes to the hoop for 2. Panthers lead 4-2.

Drew Harmer fights for the rebound, scores-and-one.

Logan Cordova with the fake right, then inbounds to Harmer for 2 of his game-high 23.

Peck with the save, Cordova the razzle-dazzle, and Harmer the bucket.

Morgan spins, then drops in the fadeaway shot. He scored 19.

Madrid-Waddington went on to beat Brushton-Moira 75-36.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III Class B basketball playoff

Oneida 54, South Jefferson 48

Boys’ Section III Class C basketball playoffs

Thousand Islands 46, Fabius-Pompey 27

LaFayette 68, Sandy Creek 37

Boys’ Section III Class D basketball playoff

McGraw 55, LaFargeville 54

Boys’ Section X Class C basketball semifinals

St. Lawrence Central 60, Norwood-Norfolk 26

Madrid-Waddington 75, Brushton-Moira 36

Girls’ Section III Class B basketball playoffs

Chittenango 54, Lowville 45

South Jefferson 69, VVS 43

Girls’ Section III Class C basketball playoff

Dolgeville 57, Beaver River 53

Girls’ Section III Class D basketball playoff

New York Mills 34, Alexandria 27

Girls’ Section X Class C basketball semifinal

Madrid-Waddington 47, Brushton-Moira 13

Girls’ Section X Class D basketball first round

St. Regis Falls 62, Harrisville 53

Edwards-Knox 55, Morristown 23

Lisbon 62, Parishville-Hopkinton 23

