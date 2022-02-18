Advertisement

Hochul fortifies frontrunner status in NY governor’s race

Gov. Kathy Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has fortified her frontrunner status in the governor’s race, as she formally received the endorsement of the state’s Democratic party.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton introduced Hochul at a convention in Manhattan.

Hochul called for party unity, saying it’s the Republican Party’s “biggest nightmare.”

As New York’s lieutenant governor, Hochul was relatively unknown when she became the state’s first female governor in August.

She took over when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed several women.

Despite winning the state party’s official support, she’s still expected to face challenges in the June primary.

