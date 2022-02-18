Advertisement

Hundreds without power early Friday morning

Power lines
Power lines(MGN, Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - After rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow fell overnight, hundreds of people are waking up in the dark.

As of shortly before 6 a.m., power was out for over 300 National Grid customers in St. Lawrence County.

According to the power company’s website, most of them are in the town of Colton, with a handful in the town of Pierrepont.

National Grid expects to restore power by 10 a.m.

Around 50 customers -- most in the town of Watson -- are without power in Lewis County.

Restoration is expected by 7:45 a.m.

Only a couple of customers are listed to be without power in Jefferson County.

