John B. Lambert, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John B. Lambert, 73, of North Allen Street, passed away early Thursday morning, February 17, 2022 at his home after a brief respiratory illness.

John was born on June 16, 1948 in Massena, the son of the late Bernard and Mary (Conway) Lambert. He was a graduate of Holy Family High School. Following high school, John partied his way through Canton ATC before entering the US Army during the Vietnam War. He served his country until his honorable discharge on August 20, 1971. After returning home, he continued his education at Clarkson College where he graduated.

After college, John worked for a time at Whalen, Davey, and Looney before starting employment with Reynolds Metals where he worked for 10 years. He purchased and operated the Club 37 Pub and Pantry for many years before opening and operating Bleachers Sports Bar. He was a member of VFW, AMVETS, American Legion, DAV, and Moose Lodge, all in Massena. John was committed to his community, serving on the Massena School Board for over 20 years. John enjoyed playing the base guitar for two different bands and was a pilot, skydiver, and a skilled wood craftsman.

John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Fran (Meisinger); his children, Matthew Rene Lambert of Florida; Jeffrey Paul Lambert (Jessica) of Plattsburgh; and Sara (David) Gutierrez of Syracuse; his grandsons, Evan and Luke Gutierrez and Bodhi Lambert; his sister, Margaret Lambert of Syracuse; and his brothers, James and Paul Lambert, both of Massena.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on Wednesday. His family will greet friends prior to the mass beginning at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to Massena Disabled American Veterans, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, or the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

