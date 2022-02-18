Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown, was reunited with his beloved wife, Ricky, on February 16, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and died peacefully, in his sleep. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Caronia, 76, of Watertown, was reunited with his beloved wife, Ricky, on February 16, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and died peacefully, in his sleep.

Joseph was born in New London, Connecticut on April 9, 1945 to Joseph and Olga (Armelin) Caronia. He graduated from New London High School in 1963. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Dry Hill Air Force Base where he met the love of his life, Ricky Ellingsworth. They were married on April 16, 1966 and he was honorably discharged in July 1967. He entered the US Army Reserves in 1981 and retired in 1999 at the rank of Sergeant First Class (E7). He served a total of 22 years in the military.

Throughout his life, he worked at several locations to include, Chesebrough Ponds in Watertown, 98th Div ECS at Fort Drum, and the New York State Department of Corrections until his retirement in April 2007.

He enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, gambling at the casino, and spending time with family and friends.

Among his survivors are his three children; Dawn (Mark) McLean of Henderson, NY, Joely (Luis) Cruz of Clifton, NJ, and Joseph (Jill) Caronia of Surprise, AZ. Six grandchildren; Gregory McLean, Anna (Matt) Carter, Stacey McLean, Randy (Tatianna) Cruz, Jayce Cruz, and Joseph Caronia. Three great granddaughters; Haley, Olivia, and Payton Carter. A sister and brother-in-law; Rose and Ralph Batty of Mystic, CT. Also, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many loyal and caring friends.

His wife, Ricky and parents all died before him.

Calling hours will be from 12-2 pm with a memorial service and military honors following on Saturday, March 5 at Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, NY. There will be a gathering immediately following at the Dexter American Legion. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery at a private ceremony, in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Jefferson County or Saint Jude’s Hospital.

