Junko Geddes, 77, of Canton died at her home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Junko Geddes, 77, of Canton died at her home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Junko was born April 15, 1944 in Manchukuo, China; a daughter of Yutaka and Motoko (Ishido) Kudo. Junko obtained her Master’s Degree from SUNY Potsdam, where she worked as a systems analyst until her retirement. Junko enjoyed playing racket ball at Maxcy Hall, she was a past member of the Sweet Adeline’s singing group, she self-published her autobiography, she had numerous poems and jokes published in Readers Digest and was a member of a local writers group. Junko enjoyed traveling to such places as Italy, Ireland, Romania and Japan in recent years.

Junko is survived by her two children, Miyo (Roger) Wratten and Kaoru (Diana) Geddes and by grandchildren Caleb and Alena Wratten and Davon, Kaya, Tray and Audrey Geddes. She had four siblings, Sasumu Kudo, Kumiko Kudo, Takashi Kudo and Miyoko Kudo, and her longtime friend, Kondou whom she met in middle school.

Calling hours for Junko will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home Canton. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Junko Geddes are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.