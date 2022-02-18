Advertisement

Legacy fund established for late Potsdam teen

Riley Basford
Riley Basford(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam teen who passed away in 2021 is being remembered by through the Riley Basford Legacy Fund.

The Northern New York Community Foundation recently established the fund, which is designed “to support youth in their pursuit of safe and meaningful experiences throughout their lives and in the community.”

The Riley Basford Legacy Fund supports three important focus areas.

A top priority is to provide funding for education, training, and awareness to St. Lawrence County schools for programs and projects centered on cyberbullying and cyber safety, anti-bullying, and character education.

Riley’s fund will also support students with demonstrated needs at Potsdam Central School and help students enrolled at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES with funding to secure materials for classes or help BOCES graduates entering the workforce.

In 2021, the family of Riley Basford said the teen was a victim of internet blackmail before he took his own life.

