Linda Jane Newvine, 82, of Canton

Published: Feb. 18, 2022
Linda Jane Newvine, 82, of Canton, NY passed on Feb 16, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda Jane Newvine, 82, of Canton, NY passed on Feb 16, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.

The family will have a Memorial Picnic this summer.  Arrangements are under the care of Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

Linda was born in Potsdam, NY on April 23, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Sanford and Bernice (Petotte) Matthews.

On November 2, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Lyal Newvine at St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY.  The couple raised their family in Canton and wintered in Leesburg, Florida after retirement.  The couple were married 64 years.

Linda is survived by four children, Rob (Carol) Newvine, Lynne Newvine, Laura Lombard and Lisa (Mark) Gollinger;  seven grandchildren, Megan Emery, Alex (Heather) Lombard, Sanford (Marissa) Newvine, Dustin (Stephanie) Newvine, Katelyn (Jared) Newvine, Brooke Tallman and Matthew Gollinger; and her twelve great grandchildren that made her smile.

She is also survived by a sister Valerie (James) Smith; sister-in-law Julie (Randy) Langston; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Bill (Linda) Matthews; sisters Anne (Irvin) Spears and Teresa (Don) Brown; in-laws Lea (Phil) Barrett and John (Joyce) Newvine.

Linda enjoyed gardening, bowling and family and friend gatherings at the river.  She was also a member of St. Mary’s Church, Canton and worked for over 20 years at SUNY Canton.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

