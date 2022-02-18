Advertisement

Lonestar to headline Lewis County Fair concert

Lonestar
Lonestar(Lewis County Fair)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Organizers have announced the headliners for the Lewis County Fair concert.

Country music group Lonestar will take to the stage at the fair on July 22.

“So excited to announce that this year’s concert will be Lonestar!” organizers said on the fair’s Facebook page.

Officials say information about tickets will be released soon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Heuvelton Central School
Heuvelton parents file civil rights complaint against school district
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation

Latest News

The Copenhagen wrestling team is sending a talented group to states.
Copenhagen wrestlers bound for states
South Jeff's Evan Widrick drives for 2 in playoff action against Oneida Thursday.
Highlights & scores: Section III & Section X postseason hardwood action
We go back nearly 150 years, when a man named H.H. Babcock started his carriage-making empire...
A trip down memory lane - in a buggy made in Watertown
Wake Up Weather
Don’t be in a hurry traveling around today