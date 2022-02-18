Lonestar to headline Lewis County Fair concert

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Organizers have announced the headliners for the Lewis County Fair concert.

Country music group Lonestar will take to the stage at the fair on July 22.

“So excited to announce that this year’s concert will be Lonestar!” organizers said on the fair’s Facebook page.

Officials say information about tickets will be released soon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.