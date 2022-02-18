Snowtown Film Festival kicks off at midnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown Film Festival is again rolling out its red flannel carpet virtually this year.

It’s the 8th edition of the North Country Film Festival, which highlights both local and national films.

The festival puts an emphasis on the north country spirit.

With the event going virtual, the first film debuts Friday at midnight.

“We’re also expanding our feature films and I think we have a lot more local talent this year. It’s 50 plus films that you can enjoy over a nine day period. It’s a great way to enjoy winter even if the weather isn’t great,” said Terry Brennen, organizer, Snowtown Film Festival.

The festival runs through February 27. You can buy a pass on the film festival’s website.

You can watch the films using Apple TV, Roku or on the festival’s website.

