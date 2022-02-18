Advertisement

Snowtown Film Festival kicks off at midnight

Snowtown Film Festival
Snowtown Film Festival(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Snowtown Film Festival is again rolling out its red flannel carpet virtually this year.

It’s the 8th edition of the North Country Film Festival, which highlights both local and national films.

The festival puts an emphasis on the north country spirit.

With the event going virtual, the first film debuts Friday at midnight.

“We’re also expanding our feature films and I think we have a lot more local talent this year. It’s 50 plus films that you can enjoy over a nine day period. It’s a great way to enjoy winter even if the weather isn’t great,” said Terry Brennen, organizer, Snowtown Film Festival.

The festival runs through February 27. You can buy a pass on the film festival’s website.

You can watch the films using Apple TV, Roku or on the festival’s website.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
Heuvelton Central School
Heuvelton parents file civil rights complaint against school district
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued for St. Lawrence County
File photo from 2021: Fort Drum welcomed home 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Afghanistan
Report: 10th Mountain Division soldiers found U.S. Embassy workers drunk, cowering during Afghanistan evacuation

Latest News

File photo of basketball players
Watertown school district lifts COVID spectator limits in time for big basketball game
Truck owned by Watertown Fire Department
Watertown lawmaker wants fire department’s vehicle to replace heavy rescue truck
COVID-19 Booster Shots
NY won’t enforce booster mandate for health care workers
Knowles Hall
SUNY Potsdam dorm to get makeover for World University Games