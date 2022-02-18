SPCA: fun-loving ferrets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Siblings Rickey and Honey are typical ferrets who like to run and nip, but not aggressively. They just like to play.

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says ferrets are very social, so it would be best if they were adopted together.

She says they’d be fine with children, along as the kids understand they could be nibbled during play.

Also available at the shelter are a couple cats, a few dogs, and some rabbits.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260.

