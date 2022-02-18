Syracuse Drama Presents Sender

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Syracuse University Department of Drama presents the authentically compassionate story of “Sender,” written by Ike Holter. This whip-smart comedy-drama begs the audience to ponder what it means to reach adulthood and is it even desired in this day and age? The production, directed by Terrance I Mosley, will perform in the Storch Theater at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St., Feb. 18 – 27. Tickets are available at https://www.syracusestage.org/su-drama.php.

Premiering in 2016, “Sender” is the third play in Holter’s seven-play Rightlynd Saga, a fictional town in Chicago’s fifty-first ward. “Sender” thrives on the contrast between order and chaos and the tensions that emerge as we leave childhood and adolescence behind to contend with the demands of “adulting.” Holter presents us with four millennial friends wrestling with these issues. While each is at a different stage of “growing up,” one of these friends has disappeared and is presumed dead. Yet, at the beginning of the play, he returns and completely upends the balance established in his absence.

On a deep level, “Sender” is about a group of millennials aging into their 30s, struggling with growing up and moving beyond childhood into adulthood. There are scenes that engage with the sappy drunk nights of dreaming what could be, and fear of who you will become in the future. Yet, the power of the play is in its ability to generate different feelings and reactions depending on the age of the audience member.

This witty, razor-sharp play explores hipster culture, chasing down the truth and asks the question of what it means to be an adult in a world that refuses to grow up.” It may be part of a series, but “Sender” truly stands on its own.

Holter is an award winning playwright and screenwriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is a recipient of the 2017 Windham–Campbell Literature Prize and is an alumni resident playwright at Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago. In addition, he has been commissioned by The Kennedy Center, South Coast Rep and The Playwrights’ Center. Holter’s first play, “Hit the Wall,” received an Off-Broadway run and successfully made the Chicago Tribune’s Top Ten Plays of 2012 list. He is a staff writer for FX series “Fosse/Verdon” produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is developing a TV miniseries that centers around the 1983 election and the reign of the first African American mayor to hold the office in Chicago.

“Sender” will be performed with two casts.

Covid-19 Safety Guidelines

At the door, audience members five years old and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination, or for those not vaccinated, a negative Covid-19 test result. For children under five, proof of negative test is strongly encouraged but not required for entry to the theatre. A valid negative Covid-19 test must meet the following conditions: A negative PCR test from a healthcare provider within 72 hours of entry for the event you are attending or a negative Antigen test from a healthcare provider within 6 hours of entry for the event you are attending.

Vaccination verification accepted in any of the following forms: physical vaccination card, New York State Excelsior Pass, digital vaccination cards through your home Health Department or photo of vaccination card. Full vaccination means that either 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of FDA or WHO authorized double-dose vaccines or that 14 days have passed since receiving the sole dose of FDA or WHO authorized single-dose vaccines.

Without vaccination proof or a negative Covid-19 test, patrons will not be allowed into the building.

Masks are required at all times by everyone regardless of vaccination status, except while eating or drinking in designated areas. Food and drink will not be permitted in the auditorium.

“Sender”

By Ike Holter

Directed by Terrence I Mosley

Scenic design by Malena Logan

Costume design by Adeline Santello

Lighting design by Sarah Schultz

Sound design by Kevin O’Connor

Fight choreography by Alec Barbour

Intimacy choreography by Yvonne Perry

Dialect coach: Blake Segal

Acting coach: Sonita L. Surratt

Consultant: Chuck Morris

Dramaturg: Megan Cooper

Stage manager: Kiara Brown

Cast (Arbor Mist)

Suhail Kumar Lynx

Eve Dillingham Tess

Charlotte Bush Cassandra

Dylan Knight Weaver Jordan

Cast (Peach Schnapps)

Sammy Haines Lynx

Mary Underwood Tess

Morgan Perry Cassandra

Adam Forward Jordan

Performances

Friday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. (Preview)

Saturday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. (Opening)

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. (Open captioned)

Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m. (ASL interpreted)

Additional Credits

Assistant Director: Ethan Harpole

Assistant Scenic Designers: Miranda Barrick, Yuchau Zong

Assistant Costume Designer: Marshall Breaux

Assistant Lighting Designers: Eli Golding, Sophia O’Connor

Casting Associate: Anthony Islam

Casting Assistant: Kate Grover

Assistant Stage Managers: Hope Allen, Maya Zepeda

