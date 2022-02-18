A trip down memory lane - in a buggy made in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s 1879 in Watertown and a man named Henry Babcock has decided to manufacture what he called the best buggy for your money.

He set up shop in Factory Square where he’d been selling windmills and water pumps.

“People found that the current of the Black River was perfect for turning water wheels, which was how factories and mills were powered back in the day, said Toni Engleman, who’s executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society. “So it’s largely thanks to the Black River that Watertown is the city that it is today, because it was just perfect for industry.”

Babcock found quick success in the carriage-making industry, becoming one of the leading carriage firms in the nation.

“At the height of their success, they were putting out 10,000 carriages a year and employing 400 men,” Engleman said.

“There were very skilled workers,” she said. “They were everything from cabinet makers that put together the bodies, to wheelwrights. They earned high wages.”

In 1908, Babcock switched gears to start manufacturing automobiles, something entirely new. Those, too, became wildly popular -- and expensive.

A 1910 Model had a 35-horsepower engine and cost $3,200. in today’s money, that’s equal to about $80,000.

“I guess the amazing thing to me is the workmanship they put into these carriages,” Engleman said. “They were works of art, every one of them. They were beautiful.”

By 1913, Babcock would steer the company in another direction, manufacturing car bodies for Dodge, Ford, Lincoln, and others.

When World War I hit, he took on making ambulances for the war effort.

But the legacy of his hand-crafted cars lived on for years.

“In 1928, President Coolidge was even asking about the Babcocks, asking if they were still manufacturing Babcocks,” Engleman said, “because he wanted one because his father always owned a Babcock.

That year, though, the Babcock Buggy Co. closed. The factory that was a turning point in Watertown’s industry got demolished in 1979.

A Babcock buggy was -- and is -- considered a rare find. The Jefferson County Historical Society considers their carriage and automobile the prized gems of their collection.

