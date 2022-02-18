TV Dinner: Cincinnati Chili
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s something to warm you up on a cold, icy day.
Chef Chris Manning brings us Cincinnati Chili, his own version of the chili made by the Ohio-based Skyline Chili chain.
It’s not in the original recipe, but the chef likes to put chocolate in his.
Cincinnati Chili
- 3 pounds lean ground beef
- 1 quart beef broth
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground all spice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 15-ounce cans tomato sauce
garnishes
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
- 2 cups diced onions
- 1 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Add beef, broth, onions, and garlic to an eight-quart stock pot. Cook on low heat, chopping the beef into small pieces. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 2-3 hours.
Serve over spaghetti and garnish with cheddar for a three-way, add onions for a four-way, and kidney beans for a five-way. The chili is also very popular on hot dogs.
