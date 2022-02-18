TV Dinner: Cincinnati Chili

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s something to warm you up on a cold, icy day.

Chef Chris Manning brings us Cincinnati Chili, his own version of the chili made by the Ohio-based Skyline Chili chain.

It’s not in the original recipe, but the chef likes to put chocolate in his.

Cincinnati Chili

- 3 pounds lean ground beef

- 1 quart beef broth

- 2 medium onions, chopped

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 1/2 teaspoon ground all spice

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar

- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

- 1 tablespoon brown sugar

- 2 15-ounce cans tomato sauce

garnishes

- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese

- 2 cups diced onions

- 1 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Add beef, broth, onions, and garlic to an eight-quart stock pot. Cook on low heat, chopping the beef into small pieces. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 2-3 hours.

Serve over spaghetti and garnish with cheddar for a three-way, add onions for a four-way, and kidney beans for a five-way. The chili is also very popular on hot dogs.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.