Veterinary medicine career and scholarship opportunities

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Mark Irwin of the Jefferson County Veterinary Medical Society and Mary Perrine of the Northern New York Community Foundation appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about career and scholarship opportunities for people interested in animal medicine.

Jefferson Community College offers a zoo technology program. There’s also an accredited veterinary technology program at SUNY Canton and a veterinary medicine college at Cornell University in Ithaca.

Irwin said veterinarians and veterinary technicians are very much in demand in the north country.

JCC Foundation scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year open February 28. Visit sunyjefferson.edu/scholarships for more information.

The Northern New York Community Foundation offers plenty of scholarships, including the Frances Anderson Luck Foundation Scholarship for local vet and vet tech students. Visit nnycf.org for more information.

