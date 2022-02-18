Watertown school district lifts COVID spectator limits in time for big basketball game

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City School District officials are hoping Friday night’s basketball game draws a packed house. That’s because the district is easing a pandemic restriction that is sure to please players and parents.

“It’s time, you know, to start moving forward. It’s time for our kids to have some of those opportunities that they have been longing for,” said Superintendent Patricia LaBarr.

Friday night is the first of those opportunities as the Watertown Cyclones face the Carthage Comets at home in the Section III Classs A playoffs.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be in front of a full crowd. The district no longer will cap the limit of spectators at athletic events and extracurricular activities.

“I’m excited to have the full stands tonight. We’re not going to have any limit on the number of spectators, but more importantly the player are excited, the coaches are excited, and the parents are excited,” said

George Emrich, athletic director.

It’s an excitement that Cyclone players haven’t felt since 2019 as parts of almost every athletic season over the last two years has been altered, postponed, and, in some cases, even cancelled.

“They just want things to be back like you know they were before. To have a chance to have spectators at games is going to be great for them, no matter what sport we’re talking about,” said Emrich.

The lifting of spectator limits for sporting events and extracurricular activities is just the first step in LaBarr’s plan to move forward and back to a sense of normalcy.

“I’m looking forward to opening up more and more. It’s a step in the right direction,” she said.

